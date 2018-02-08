TAMPA—Hooters Restaurant said it will be leaving its longtime "hot corner" at Tampa's Channelside Plaza in search of a new location.

The restaurant called its Channelside Plaza location home for 15 years.

Hooters CEO Neil Kiefer said the decision came along with all the excitement and energy as downtown Tampa develops.

"We have had a great 15-year run at this location and truly appreciate all the support from our neighbors and customers, especially the city of Tampa and all the organizations we so successfully partnered with to promote downtown Tampa and the waterfront,” Kiefer said.

Hooters brought its “iconic brand” of fun energy to Channelside Drive when the marketplaces across the Tampa Bay area were struggling, Kiefer said.

"While we will miss the excitement, we enjoyed on our corner for so many years, we look forward to finding an equally suitable location in the neighborhood to continue to serve our great fans and customers,” Kiefer said.

Kiefer said the business’s lease at its current was ending at the end of January 2019 and there were other plans for the space.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP