Can't make it to Disney World but are really craving churro flavored Main Street popcorn?

Boxney will satisfy your sweet tooth with a box of treats directly from Disney World.

The company offers three different sized boxes of theme park treats full of goodies from Goofy's Cando Co. and Minnie's Bake Shop, tubs of colorful cotton candy and bags of Main Street popcorn, and even Mickey Mouse shaped marshmallow rice bars.

The Mini Goodie Box has 3-4 items and is $30 plus shipping. The original Goodie Box has 4-7 items at $60 plus shipping, and the premium Goodie Box has 10-15 items for $110 plus shipping.

Boxney also offers a gluten-free treat box with 4-6 treats from Disney World's gluten-free collection.

Here's how it works: Pick a box and whether you want a single order or a monthly subscription. Boxney will then head to the parks to pick up the treats and ship them to you.

The company's website said it also offers limited edition boxes throughout the year, like treats for Halloween, Christmas and goodies from Disney parks around the world.

Hungry yet?

