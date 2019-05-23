PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Whether you're headed out on a road trip, to the beach or on a boat, it's always good to have a cooler full of food and drinks. The way you pack that cooler can be the key to keeping it cold in the hot Florida sun.

David Wolski knows a thing or two about coolers. He works the camping section at Bill Jackson's Shop for Adventure in Pinellas Park.

"I think the most important thing before you even get to the cooler is, what are you doing with the cooler," he said.

He recommends a smaller, soft-sided cooler for lunch, then working your way up to a large divided cooler for a long day in the Florida heat with family and friends.

"Ideally, you don't want to have all of your food and drinks in one cooler. People are going to be getting in and out of those drinks constantly," Wolski adds.

For an extended camping or boating trip, he says to use this pro-tip for foods that need to stay cold for days.

"If you have something like chicken, steak, fish, then you definitely want to make sure it's frozen," he said.

Wolski says there's one more thing you should do before you even start packing any cooler: Bring it inside and cool it down.

"Because if you put the ice in it while it's hot from being in your garage, it's just going to expend all the energy of that ice cooling the cooler and not the food in it," he adds. "So I use a sacrificial bag of ice, throw it in there, let it sit for 24 hours and then I pack my cooler."

When you're ready to pack the cooler, he says to think in layers. Start with freezer packs or frozen bottles of water at the bottom. This will help keep the ice longer.

"Near the bottom there, I want to keep items like my dairies, my meats, things that I need cold," Wolski said.

Then a layer of ice, condiments can go next, then drinks near the top if you are putting them in the same cooler. Then coat with a layer of ice on top.

Finally, do you drain the water or keep it in the cooler? Wolski says if it's a drink cooler, then leave the water in. It will help keep it colder for awhile, but you will likely need to add more ice. If it's a food cooler, drain the water. It can make your food soggy.

