International Food Truck Festival coming to Tampa Premium Outlets

Get ready to sink your teeth in delicious bites from around the world.

LUTZ, Fla. — Prepare your appetite – an international food truck festival is coming to Tampa the first weekend in April.

Florida Penguin's International Food Truck Festival is back for 2023, and this time the two-day event will take place at Tampa Premium Outlets in Lutz. The festival will feature about 70 chefs, food trucks, trailers and mobile restaurants signed up to give you a full variety of international cuisine.

Food vendors will have options including Japanese, Italian, Polish, Brazilian, Latin, Seafood, Americana, and much more. A few of the food trucks expected are Snowflakes Shaved Ice, The Wright Kinda BBQ, World Famous Egg Rolls, Grandma's Soul Food, Potato Ballin, Pamz Pizza Cones and more.

In addition to delicious bites, there will be a live DJ to keep the vibes high during the international food truck fest.

General admission tickets cost $5 at the gate. Tickets are available for purchase ahead of the event online. Free entry is available for children under 18.

This is also an event where guests can bring their pets.