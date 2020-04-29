Is there a meat shortage coming?

Supply chain experts said we could very well see a shortage of meat, but it will be short-term.

TAMPA, Fla. — In recent weeks, there have been several COVID-19 outbreaks in meat and poultry processing plants across the United States. Thousands of employees contracted the novel coronavirus, which caused companies like Tyson Foods, and Smithfield Foods to shut down their plants temporarily or indefinitely.

On April 27, Tyson Foods took out a full-page ad in the Washington Post and the New York Times where the chairman, John Tyson shared his concerns and warned that “the food supply is breaking.”

In an effort to get ahead of the potential meat shortage, President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding meat processing plants to remain open.

In the executive order, which was signed on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Pres. Trump said, “Given the high volume of meat and poultry processed by many facilities, any unnecessary closures can quickly have a large effect on the food supply chain.”

Supply chain experts said we could very well see a shortage of meat, but it will be short-term.

“It's going to be slow going because workers have been impacted,” said Cathy Roberson of Logistics Trends & Insights.

Roberson said meat-producing plants will have to shift their layout on assembly lines, so employees aren’t working side-by-side.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration provided interim guidance to help keep meat processing plant employees safe from COVID-19.

The government agencies now require meat plant employees to be spaced at least six feet apart and not facing one another, and to place partitions between each worker.

In addition, meat plant workers are also asked to wear personal protective equipment with the like of gloves, gown, face shield, and, at a minimum, a face mask.

As added safety meat processing plants are also keeping their employees and food safe with constant sanitation.

Durisan, a Sarasota-based anti-microbial company, supplies meat processing plants with sanitizers that meat processing plants use to keep their employees and food safe from bacteria and viruses.

One of the products Durisan provides is an electrostatic fogger. The fogger creates a light mist and has the ability to sanitize large spaces in a very short period of time by simply fogging the area.

It dries within 15 minutes, leaving the entire space sanitized.

“This is very important for a large warehouse or facility that's trying to really kill a lot of germs in a short period of time,” said Natalie Marciniak, who handles public relations for Durisan.

Once meat processing plants have a better grasp on social distance within the workspace, then they’ll be back on track.



Roberson noted the only drawback is that “they won't be producing as much," because there won't be as many people on the processing line.



However, she said she's pretty sure the meat supply chain is not in major jeopardy. "I don’t think we’re going to go hungry.”

