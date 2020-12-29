Kellogg's, Little Debbie release Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Little Debbie announced in September it would be teaming up with Kellogg's to create Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal, and now, the new product is hitting the shelves just in time for the 60th anniversary of the Little Debbie snack cake.
The cereal features crispy oatmeal cookie-flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses and a sweet, creamy coating reminiscent of the original sweet sandwich.
The cereal is available at grocery stores nationwide. The Kellogg Company said the suggested retail price is $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.
"It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products — the Oatmeal Creme Pie — be transformed for a new eating experience," said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. "The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."