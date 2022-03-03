Cuban bakery La Segunda St. Pete location to open this month

Now people on both sides of the Bay can enjoy fresh Cuban bread.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The wait is finally over! A popular Tampa Cuban bakery has announced its new location across the Bay will have its grand opening in the coming weeks.

La Segunda Bakery and Café, famous for its Cuban bread, says the new St. Petersburg restaurant will open Monday, March 21. It'll be located at 2436 4th Street N.

This new site will be smaller than the other two locations in Ybor City and South Tampa, but will be able to seat 40 people both inside and outside, the bakery says.

While the Ybor City location focuses on wholesale baking and counter service, the new St. Pete location will specialize in grab-and-go, delivery and catering.

"We really love this area of St. Petersburg,” Copeland More, fourth-generation owner, said in a statement.

“It has a great mix of residential and office space, and it’s also very walkable. We can’t wait to bring a slice of Ybor City to the Sunshine City and greet our new neighbors with the smell of fresh-baked Cuban bread. We often have visitors from St. Petersburg at our two Tampa locations, so we’re very excited to continue our expansion efforts across the bay.”

The new location will include many of the same menu items that Tampa locations have, according to the bakery. That will include made-to-order Cuban sandwiches, salads, cafe con leche, guava and cheese turnovers, quesitos, Italian cookies, flan and other delicious favorites.