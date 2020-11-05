Lemon glazed doughnuts are coming to Krispy Kreme for a limited time

You can only get them this week!

TAMPA, Fla. — When life gives you lemons, you should try making it into a delicious doughnut.

At least that's what Krispy Kreme is doing during the coronavirus pandemic-- sort of.

For a limited time, the doughnut dealer will be rolling lemon glazed and lemon filled treats fresh off the line. The offer starts Tuesday and only lasts through May 15.

Krispy Kreme says this is a flavor combo that is sure to brighten anyone's day.

You can find a participating Tampa Bay location here.

Doughnuts can also be ordered online for pickup or delivery if the closest store to you is still closed.

