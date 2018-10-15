The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, and it means fans can score free Chick-fil-A on Monday.

The team announced on Facebook that fans can get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich or biscuit at participating Tampa Bay area locations.

Here are the steps to take to redeem the offer:

Download the Chick-fil-A app (tap here if you’re an Apple user and tap here if you’re an Android user). Create an account if you haven’t already, and make sure your GPS is on. Users say the offer will only populate in the app if you’re in the Tampa Bay area. Go to the “news” category. Scroll down to see the offer. Redeem the offer

People have until the end of the day Monday to get a free sandwich or biscuit.

