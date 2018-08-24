Take me out to the ball game, take me out with the crowd! Buy me some legumes…and cracker jacks?

Okay, we know that’s not how the song goes, but did you know peanuts aren’t actually nuts, they’re legumes.

According to the Peanut Institute, botanically peanuts are legumes. For culinary, research and nutritional purposes, peanuts are still nuts.

How can that be—they have the word "nut" in the name? The Peanut Institute says it’s because peanuts grow underground, and other nuts like walnuts and almonds grow on trees.

Peanuts, beans, and peas are considered legumes because they're edible seeds enclosed in pods, according to the Peanut Institute. When it comes down to how peanuts are used in diets and foods, they are used more like nuts would be.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP