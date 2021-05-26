Manatee County brings back summer meals for kids in need

Meal distribution begins June 1.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Schools is once again helping to feed kids this summer through the BreakSpot program.

The school district says it will begin "providing nourishment for children during the long summer months" on June 1.

Students receiving meals as part of the Summer BreakSpot program will be provided with lunch and breakfast for the next day. The service is not based on income, according to the school district and is open to all kids and teens who are 18 and younger.

Meals will be distributed to summer camps, community centers, churches and mobile feeding buses, according to a press release.

Students seeking food from one of the three mobile feeding buses or two mobile "Caboose" food cars will be able to walk up to get their meals to be taken home. All mobile options will deliver meals to the Bradenton and Palmetto area.

Another option is to head to one of the county's drive-thru events being held at four schools to get quick "Grab n' Go" meals.

Meal distribution will occur from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday at the following schools:

Bayshore High School

Buffalo Creek Middle School

Haile Middle School

King Middle School

"This program was designed to ensure that children have access to nutrition during the summer and giving them an opportunity to return to school healthy, happy and ready to learn," the school district wrote.

You can find the nearest Summer BreakSpot location to you by calling 211, texting FOODFL to 877-877 or by visiting the program's website.