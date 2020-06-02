CHICAGO — One of the first signs of spring is here.

McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes will return to the menu on Feb 19. And they’re not the only minty ice cream treat hitting the popular fast-food chain: An Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is joining it for a limited time offer.

The Shamrock Shakes will be available nationwide for the treat’s 50th anniversary, according to McDonald’s website.

This will be the first time since 2017 the minty flavor will be sold nationwide.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” said McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

“Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

The Shamrock Shakes and the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurries will be on sale at participating restaurants from coast to coast for a limited time.

The first Shamrock Shake was created in a Connecticut McDonald’s in 1967. Since then, the smooth minty shake has been a hit for St. Patrick’s Day around the nation.

