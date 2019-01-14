Every Disney fan knows foods shaped like the Mickey Mouse taste better.

Soon, foodies will be able to get their hands on the popular chocolate-dipped Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream bars without having to go to Disney World. The staple theme park treat is coming to grocery stores shelves in February.

The bars debut as part of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday, which was Nov. 18, 2018.

Nestle, the company bringing the bars to stores, confirmed the dessert news with foodie news site Delish but didn’t specify when or where the treats would reach freezers.

Kroger lists the Mickey Mouse bars on their website. The only Kroger store in Florida is in Fernandina Beach, which is north of Jacksonville.

The treats come in packs of six 3-ounce bars, slightly smaller than the 4-ounce bars found at Disney World parks.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.