SPRING HILL, Fla. — A cake decorator from a Spring Hill Publix is making sure shopping, and maybe stopping by for a back-to-school snack, is a pleasure.

Dani McInnes says she’s inspired by her own kids to create fun cake decorations for back-to-school shoppers.

The cake decorations range from adorable apples and school buses to clever sayings like “Xbox detox begins Monday @ 8 a.m.”

McInnes has been decorating cakes since 2007 when she was 19.

“I trained within and Publix has given me the necessary tools and proper training to now do what I absolutely love!! I genuinely enjoy bringing smiles to my customers' faces with my creative cakes, ideas and talents. I am forever thankful for that,” McInnes said.

McInnes said parents said her creations can be found at Store No. 630.

Dani McInnes

