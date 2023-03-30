Nashville hot chicken sandwich hits Publix deli menus

The spicy sandwich will be available beginning in April 2023 until June 30.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nashville hot chicken enthusiasts now have a limited time to try Publix's take on the Tennessee specialty.

The spicy sandwich will be available beginning in April 2023 until June 30, according to a news release.

The store says the sandwich will be made from Publix's famous chicken tenders that are marinated in spices, breaded and fried. The tenders will be glazed with a sauce before being placed between two slices of King’s Hawaiian bread with sliced pickles.

“We’ve heard from many people in the Nashville area,” Audrey Peace, Hot Prepared Foods Category Manager at Publix, said in a statement. “They said we really nailed the flavor.”

In the news release, the store said the sandwich won't be too hot and will land on "a tangy profile that will appeal to most hot chicken lovers."