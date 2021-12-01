Get a slice out of National Pizza Week!

Several chains are offering delicious deals to celebrate.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pizza lovers rejoice! Some of your favorite pizza joints are offering some delicious deals to celebrate National Pizza Week.

Little Caesar's : Pepperoni Cheeser! Cheeser!, Crazy Combo Meal Deal for $10.

If you know of other National Pizza Week deals, let us know on Twitter.

Are you looking to impress your fellow pizza-loving friends? We've got you covered. Nation Day Calander has all kinds of fun facts on its website.

Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every day.

More than 5 billion pizzas are sold around the world every year

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day for pizza sales (You may want to plan ahead, Tampa Bay!)

