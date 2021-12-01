Get a slice out of National Pizza Week!

TAMPA, Fla. — Pizza lovers rejoice! Some of your favorite pizza joints are offering some delicious deals to celebrate National Pizza Week.
- Little Caesar's: Pepperoni Cheeser! Cheeser!, Crazy Combo Meal Deal for $10.
- Marco's Pizza: Use the code "MED699" to get a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
- Hungry Howie's: Use the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu for just $5.99 each.
- Domino's: Enjoy a carryout pizza for $7.99 with up to three toppings with the option of five crusts. This doesn't apply for XL or specialty pizzas.
- Grimaldi's: $25 meal deal that includes one 18" cheese pizza, a small salad, and two drinks. If you're having a party, they have a $40 meal deal that includes two 18" traditional cheese pizzas, a large salad, and two fountain drinks.
- Papa John's: Try their new "EPIC Stuffed Crust" and get a one-topping Stuffed Crust Pizza for just $12.
If you know of other National Pizza Week deals, let us know on Twitter.
Are you looking to impress your fellow pizza-loving friends? We've got you covered. Nation Day Calander has all kinds of fun facts on its website.
- Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every day.
- More than 5 billion pizzas are sold around the world every year
- Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day for pizza sales (You may want to plan ahead, Tampa Bay!)
Editors note: the video attached to this story is from March 2020.
What other people are reading right now:
- Speaker Pelosi says House 'will proceed' to impeach President Trump
- Man seen carrying Pelosi's lectern in Capitol riot released on $25K bond
- Rudy Giuliani faces having membership to New York State Bar revoked
- Feds investigating case of Florida manatee found with 'Trump' marked on its back
- Sheriff: 71 men arrested in undercover Hillsborough County human trafficking investigation
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter