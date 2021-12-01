x
Get a slice out of National Pizza Week!

Several chains are offering delicious deals to celebrate.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pizza lovers rejoice! Some of your favorite pizza joints are offering some delicious deals to celebrate National Pizza Week.

  • Little Caesar'sPepperoni Cheeser! Cheeser!, Crazy Combo Meal Deal for $10.
  • Marco's PizzaUse the code "MED699" to get a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99.
  • Hungry Howie'sUse the code "PICK2" to get your pick of any two items from a limited menu for just $5.99 each.
  • Domino'sEnjoy a carryout pizza for $7.99 with up to three toppings with the option of five crusts. This doesn't apply for XL or specialty pizzas.
  • Grimaldi's$25 meal deal that includes one 18" cheese pizza, a small salad, and two drinks. If you're having a party, they have a $40 meal deal that includes two 18" traditional cheese pizzas, a large salad, and two fountain drinks.
  • Papa John'sTry their new "EPIC Stuffed Crust" and get a one-topping Stuffed Crust Pizza for just $12.

If you know of other National Pizza Week deals, let us know on Twitter.

Are you looking to impress your fellow pizza-loving friends? We've got you covered. Nation Day Calander has all kinds of fun facts on its website.

  • Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every day. 
  • More than 5 billion pizzas are sold around the world every year
  • Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day for pizza sales (You may want to plan ahead, Tampa Bay!) 

