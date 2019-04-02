ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Vegan ice cream sounds like a contradiction, but this plant-based dessert substitutes for traditional dairy ice cream.

The main obstacle is finding an alternative that produces a creamy texture.

That’s where coconut milk comes into play. Coconut milk, with a high fat content, produces a creamy substance. All that’s left to do is find flavors that cover up the coconut taste and you have a vegan ice cream that is hard to tell apart from the real thing.

Matthew Matchin discovered this way of making ice cream while spending time in Hawaii, and knew he had to bring it back to the mainland.

“I came down to visit a friend in St. Pete; and I fell in love with this city, and I saw that the vegan city was thriving here. But, there was no plant-based ice cream,” said Matchin.

And so Plant+Love Ice Cream was born. The vegan ice cream shop is located in the 900 block of Central Ave. Its rotation of plant-based ice cream is made in-house and includes classics like vanilla and chocolate, as well as some more unusual flavors like matcha and salted caramel pecan praline.

