New Sprouts Farmers Market coming to south St. Pete

The new location is slated to open sometime in 2025 in the Skyway Maria District.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — South St. Petersburg residents will soon have a new grocer option coming to the area.

A new Sprouts Farmers Market is slated to open sometime in 2025 in the Skyway Maria District, 3101 34th Street S, according to Sprouts Media.

Sprouts officials say the new location will span approximately 23,000 square feet, giving shoppers plenty of space to roam.

Just 20 minutes away in Kenneth City, a new Sprouts location is currently gearing up to open its doors at 7 a.m. on Aug. 18.

The newest location is still looking to fill full and part-time career opportunities, according to the Sprouts career page.