BALTIMORE — Move over Sriracha, Tapatio and Cholula – there’s a new hot sauce spicing up the market.

Seasoning company Old Bay is dropping a hot sauce of its own, and people can’t wait to get their hands on it. Online orders went live Jan. 29, and the sauce is expected to head to grocery stores in the next month.

It will be sold at Acme, Giant, Food Lion, Safeway, Wegmans, and other grocery stores.

For a limited time only, 10-ounce bottles will be sold for about $3.49, according to a press release from McCormick & Company’s website.

The hot sauce was so popular, Old Bay ran out the first day it went on sale online. The company said it wouldn't be restocked Wednesday, but there would be more available soon.

Old Bay seasoning is known for its unique blend of herbs and spices that has a distinct 'Chesapeake flavor' to it.

