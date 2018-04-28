ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The beachfront restaurant Paradise Grille at Upham and Pass-a-Grille Beach will close at the end of May.

The Janecek family will no longer operate the establishment at 900 Gulf Way, according to a Facebook post on its fan page.

"We are grateful to have served the community of St. Pete Beach for ten years!!!!!!!!!" the post read.

According to the Facebook post, United Park Services will operate the facility starting in June.

It is unclear when the establishment will open under new management, or if it will still be renamed.

Twenty-three vendors submitted bids to operate the establishment.

