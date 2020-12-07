Police: Pizza store owner thwarts machete-wielding robber with a pizza

It was likely not the dough the would-be robber was looking for.

GREENWOOD, Del. — Delaware State Police say a shop owner stopped a robbery at his own store with an unexpected tactic: throwing a pizza.

The mixture of dough, cheese and sauce -- toppings unknown -- was enough to get the machete-wielding robber to take off, according to a release.

It happened Friday night at Sartgate Pizza in Greenwood, Delaware, when the owner says an unknown man attempted to rob the store.

When troopers arrived, the man was gone, but they say the owner laid out the timeline leading up to the would-be robber leaving with different dough than he was likely looking for.

According to the owner, the man approached him outside where he displayed a machete and demanded money. The owner said he informed the man he had none before launching the pizza, forcing the would-be robber to take off.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The man is described as a white male who ran from the scene and got into a car on northbound Sussex Highway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 5, at 302-337-8253 or Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: