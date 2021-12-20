x
The most popular food items for the Tampa Bay area in 2021

The area was ahead of the curve when it came to plant-based food, according to a recent report.
TAMPA, Fla — Stop us if this sounds familiar. When you went grocery shopping this past year in the Bay area, you made sure to pick up some broccoli, chicken wings, mixed fruits, tomatoes and wraps. 

No? Well, if you didn't, then you're in the minority. 

The grocery delivery company Instacart released a year-end shopping list that tracks the most popular food items across the country. 

If you look at the Tampa Bay region, things like peaches, cereal bars and "prepared sandwiches and wraps" (a.k.a pub subs) were trending on the up and up this year. However, leaf lettuce, red apples and yeast did not many people's grocery lists. 

The area was also ahead of the curve when it came to plant-based food. According to Instacart, the Tampa Bay area ordered more plant-based meat than 74 percent of the U.S. But, people also took the time to satisfy their sweet tooth, with cookie dough and cookies and cream being the most popular ice cream flavors of 2021. 

To learn what food items were most popular in your area, just put your city or zip code here

