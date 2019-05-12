TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and we’re not talking about the holidays.
We are talking about Publix chicken tender subs going in sale. Whole subs will cost $6.99 each. That's $2 less thank what you'd normally have to pay.
What once was a rare sale now happens almost every month. But, that probably doesn't stop people lining up at the Publix Deli counter.
The starts Dec. 5 and lasts through Dec. 11, so you should act quickly if you are hoping to score one.
Publix has the sale listed on its weekly online ad.
RELATED: Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week
RELATED: Florida could get a new waterfront Publix with a dock for boats
What other people are reading right now:
- Man accused of leaving boy on the side of the road because he thought he was gay
- $5 million reward offered in FBI search for 'most wanted terrorist'
- Immersive 'Rise of the Resistance' ride drops you into epic 'Star Wars' battle
- Pasco Co. man accused of attacking woman with hatchet and hammer in meth-fueled rage
- 12 Christmas light displays to see around Tampa Bay this holiday season
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter