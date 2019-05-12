TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and we’re not talking about the holidays.

We are talking about Publix chicken tender subs going in sale. Whole subs will cost $6.99 each. That's $2 less thank what you'd normally have to pay.

What once was a rare sale now happens almost every month. But, that probably doesn't stop people lining up at the Publix Deli counter.

The starts Dec. 5 and lasts through Dec. 11, so you should act quickly if you are hoping to score one.

Publix has the sale listed on its weekly online ad.

