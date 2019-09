Florida's favorite sub sandwiches are back on sale this week, foodies. Yes, that includes the iconic chicken tender subs.

Publix announced that starting Thursday, all Publix chicken tender subs are on sale for $6.99.

Don't miss out -- the sale lasts until Wednesday, Sept. 25.

