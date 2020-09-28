Publix releasing 12 limited-edition holiday ice cream flavors

LAKELAND, Fla. — 'Tis the season to try one of Publix's limited-edition ice cream flavors.
The Lakeland-based supermarket has 12 delicious flavors hitting its freezer section to kick off the holiday season.
Publix described the flavors as "classic, nostalgic flavors," but also threw some unique ones into the mix.
The flavors are:
- Santa’s White Christmas
- Pumpkin Pie
- Peppermint Stick
- Eggnog
- Southern Banana Pudding
- Caramel Mountain Tracks
- Snickerdoodle
- New York-Style Cheesecake
- Hazelnut Amaretto Biscotti
- Marshmallow, Candy Cane & Cookie Blast
- Chocolate Malt
- Deep Dish Apple Pie
You can read more about each ice cream's ingredients here.
Plus, it'll be easier to get down the frozen section since the supermarket giant got rid of one-way aisles in some stores.
That doesn't mean shoppers won't be reminded to maintain social distancing in other ways. Publix will still have overhead announcements, signs and markers on the floor at checkout to remind people to maintain their distance as they shop.
Customers and employees are still required to wear masks while inside, according to a store policy that was enacted in July.
Publix has also increased sanitation efforts through frequent and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces like carts, door handles, PIN pads, ATMs and vending machines, using a disinfection cleaner before every store opens and throughout the day.
There are also plexiglass shields at all registers and pharmacies to help protect employees and shoppers.
