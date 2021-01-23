Publix issues recall on certain 'Steam In Bag' products due to possible Listeria concerns

The potential contamination is only impacting three products containing a specific butternut squash ingredient.

TAMPA, Fla — Publix Super Markets has issued a voluntary recall of select "Publix Steam In Bags" after it was notified of possible Listeria contamination at its butternut squash supplier.

According to a press release, the products are prepared in-store and possible contamination is only impacting three products containing a specific butternut squash ingredient.

Pero Family Farms Company, LLC, which supplies the butternut squash ingredient, was the first to issue a voluntary recall, alerting Publix that the food was possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The organism is said to be able to cause serious and sometimes deadly symptoms in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA added.

Here are the impacted products:

Publix Steam In Bag Green Bean Butternut Squash | GTIN: 002-24887-00000

Publix Steam In Bag Season Butternut Medley | GTIN: 002-25399-00000

Publix Steam In Bag Butternut Brussel Pecan | GTIN: 002-25677-00000

The FDA reports all items were sold between Jan. 3, 2021-Jan. 14, 2021.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix communications director. "To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the products in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund."

Anyone with questions can contact Publix's Consumer Relations department at 1-800-242-1227 or go online to www.publix.com.