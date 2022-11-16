x
Sip while you shop: Some Publix stores offer beer and wine

Unfortunately, Pours hasn't made its way to the Tampa Bay area yet.
FILE - A vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla. on May 19, 2013. The Florida-based Publix grocery store chain is not offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children younger than 5 but has not explained its decision, according to a report from The Tampa Bay Times published Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The company told The Tampa Bay Times that Publix stores won't offer the vaccine to young children “at this time". (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix is giving a whole new meaning to its slogan "Where Shopping is a Pleasure" with drink offerings at select Florida stores.

Shoppers can now enjoy a pint or a glass of wine while walking the grocery aisles through a store feature called Publix Pours.

"Whether it’s happy hour, Sunday fun day, or anytime, really, you can enjoy a drink at Pours," the store's website reads.

If alcohol isn't your thing, Pours also offers locally-sourced coffee and tea, on-tap kombucha, fresh fruit smoothies, and açai bowls.

Florida shoppers first got a taste of the program in 2018 when Pours debuted at the Publix GreenWise Market in Tallahassee. Now, it has expanded to five different locations.

Unfortunately, Pours hasn't made its way to the Tampa Bay area yet. Although a Publix GreenWise Market did open in 2021 on Water Street in Tampa, so we're holding out hope.

Publix isn't the first grocery store to allow people to sip while they shop. 

Colorado-based store Lucky's Market famously offered $2 pints of beer and $3 glasses of wine, plus cupholders in shopping carts at all its locations. Lucky's even made its way to St. Petersburg in 2018.

However, the supermarket's stint was short-lived as it declared bankruptcy in 2020 and closed most of its stores across the country.

