Sip while you shop: Some Publix stores offer beer and wine

ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix is giving a whole new meaning to its slogan "Where Shopping is a Pleasure" with drink offerings at select Florida stores.

Shoppers can now enjoy a pint or a glass of wine while walking the grocery aisles through a store feature called Publix Pours.

"Whether it’s happy hour, Sunday fun day, or anytime, really, you can enjoy a drink at Pours," the store's website reads.

If alcohol isn't your thing, Pours also offers locally-sourced coffee and tea, on-tap kombucha, fresh fruit smoothies, and açai bowls.

Florida shoppers first got a taste of the program in 2018 when Pours debuted at the Publix GreenWise Market in Tallahassee. Now, it has expanded to five different locations.

Unfortunately, Pours hasn't made its way to the Tampa Bay area yet. Although a Publix GreenWise Market did open in 2021 on Water Street in Tampa, so we're holding out hope.

Publix isn't the first grocery store to allow people to sip while they shop.

Colorado-based store Lucky's Market famously offered $2 pints of beer and $3 glasses of wine, plus cupholders in shopping carts at all its locations. Lucky's even made its way to St. Petersburg in 2018.