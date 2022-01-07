Popular chicken chain Raising Cane's set to debut in Clearwater

The fast food restaurant will be directly across the street from competitor Chick-fil-A, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Out of all the popular fast food establishments scattered around the Sunshine State, there seems to only be a handful missing.

What's one we can soon check off the list? Raising Cane's!

You read that correctly — the famous chicken shop that seems to be found in every other state is finally making its debut in Clearwater.

According to a Pinellas County deed, the Louisiana-based restaurant chain recently purchased the lot home to the Village Inn at 2525 Gulf to Bay Blvd. for $4.5 million in late December, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

A building permit the restaurant filed with the city reportedly "shows plans to build a drive-thru restaurant on that site."

The best part about the location? It is directly across the street from competitor Chick-fil-A, the media outlet explains.

The Herald-Tribune reported back in November how Raising Cane's was planning on frying up some chicken tenders in Florida.

Miami's South Beach area will also get a location opening there in February, the Herald-Tribune explains.

“After years of waiting, people in Florida are finally going to get their own Cane’s,” AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s co-CEO and COO, said to the media outlet.