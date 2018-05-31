When you need a bright, beautiful side dish with sweet, bold flavors, look no further than these honey glazed carrots. They are such a breeze to whip up and couldn't be more delicious.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 lb. baby carrots

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp honey

½ orange, zested and juiced

1 tsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

Sea salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Add carrots and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes.

In a sauté pan over medium heat, add the butter, honey, orange zest and juice, vinegar and thyme.

When the carrots are done, drain and add to the sauté pan.

Cook until a syrupy glaze forms, about 3-5 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

