LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have some healthy fun this Halloween with this Skeleton Vegetable Board. Just don't tell the family it's healthy!
This is a great one for getting the kids into the kitchen. It also serves 10 people!
Ingredients
- 1 16-ounce container of your favorite vegetable dip (or 1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Dip Mix and 1 16-ounce container sour cream)
- 2 cups cauliflower florets
- 1 red bell peppers, sliced into strips
- 8-ounces sliced portobella mushrooms
- 2 -3 mini cucumbers, sliced
- 1 cup baby carrots
- 3 ripe olives, pitted
- 1 bunch leaf lettuce or 1-2 bunches fresh parsley
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine the ranch dip mix and sour cream (if using). Place at the top of a large serving platter.
- Place cauliflower florets in a line down the center of the platter, forming the "vertebrae."
- On each side of the cauliflower, place red bell pepper strips to resemble ribs.
- At the lower end of the cauliflower, place sliced mushrooms to resemble intestines.
- On either side of the body, place cucumber slices to resemble arms.
- Add carrots to the ends of the arms to resemble fingers.
- Slice 1 olive into quarters and place on dip for mouth; use 2 whole olives for eyes.
- Using the leafy part of the lettuce, place at top of dip to resemble hair (or substitute parsley).
- Place in refrigerator until serving.