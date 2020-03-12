x
Thuy Lan Nguyen's holiday cookie recipe

For National Cookie Day we're baking up some fun on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside with a simple cookie recipe for the holidays.

TAMPA, Fla. — This Friday, 10 Tampa Bay Brightside’s Thuy Lan Nguyen is making cookies for National Cookie Day. 

Here’s her favorite recipe, perfect for decorating. 

Simple Butter Shortbread Cookies

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 2 cups + 4 tablespoons of AP flour

Directions

  1. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat butter, sugar, salt and vanilla until creamy and fluffy. This takes about 3-4 minutes. Scrape down the sides as you mix.
  2. Beat in the egg for another minute, continuing to scrape down the sides as you go.
  3. Reduce the speed of your mixer and add in the two cups, plus 4 tablespoons of flour and mix until incorporated.
  4. Place the dough into a container with a lid or wrap in plastic and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
  5. Place chilled dough onto a floured surface and roll until it’s about ¼ of an inch thick.
  6. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
  7. Use a cookie cutter to get your desired shapes.
  8. You can re-shape, roll and cut from the scraps until they’re gone.
  9. Place them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes, until the edges are golden.
  10. Cool on the sheet for one minute, before transferring to a baking rack to finish cooling. Make sure cookies are cool before decorating.

