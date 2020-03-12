Thuy Lan Nguyen's holiday cookie recipe

TAMPA, Fla. — This Friday, 10 Tampa Bay Brightside’s Thuy Lan Nguyen is making cookies for National Cookie Day.
Here’s her favorite recipe, perfect for decorating.
Simple Butter Shortbread Cookies
Ingredients
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 egg
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 2 cups + 4 tablespoons of AP flour
Directions
- In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat butter, sugar, salt and vanilla until creamy and fluffy. This takes about 3-4 minutes. Scrape down the sides as you mix.
- Beat in the egg for another minute, continuing to scrape down the sides as you go.
- Reduce the speed of your mixer and add in the two cups, plus 4 tablespoons of flour and mix until incorporated.
- Place the dough into a container with a lid or wrap in plastic and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
- Place chilled dough onto a floured surface and roll until it’s about ¼ of an inch thick.
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
- Use a cookie cutter to get your desired shapes.
- You can re-shape, roll and cut from the scraps until they’re gone.
- Place them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes, until the edges are golden.
- Cool on the sheet for one minute, before transferring to a baking rack to finish cooling. Make sure cookies are cool before decorating.
