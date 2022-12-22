Tampa Bay area restaurants and fast-food chains open this Christmas

Take some stress off your plate by letting someone else cook Christmas dinner.

TAMPA, Fla. — Between shopping for presents, making travel plans and hosting family, the holidays can be an especially overwhelming time.

One easy way to take some stress off your plate is by letting someone else cook Christmas dinner.

Luckily, the Tampa Bay area has some incredible local restaurants and fast-food chains open on Dec. 25. Here's a list of what they're offering.

Restaurants open on Christmas

Beachcomber Restaurant: Enjoy a special holiday menu from this historic restaurant starting at 2 p.m. Menu standouts include black iron skillet fried chicken, honey-baked ham and Maine lobster tails. Reservations are available now.

Bon Apetit: Choose between a wide variety of plated meals or an extravagant buffet on Christmas day. The buffet is served from noon to 6 p.m. in the Sunset Ballroom. Both start at $79.95 per person.

Columbia Restaurant: All Columbia locations will be open during the restaurant's usual hours(11 a.m.- 9 p.m.) on Christmas Day. In addition to the regular menu, enjoy Christmas specials like lechon asado, baked Virginia ham, soup, salad, Cuban bread and sangria de cava.

Del Frisco's Grille: Feast on a savory three-course prix fixe dinner featuring a 14-ounce prime rib. The restaurant is open for dine-in only; you can reserve a table here.

Élevage at Epicurean: This curated three-course will be served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The meal costs $90 per person. An á la carte children's menu will also be available. Some menu standouts include horseradish-crusted sturgeon, filet mignon, jumbo lump crab cake and coquito crème brulée.

Flor Fina at Hotel Haya: Enjoy a four-course Mediterranean Christmas feast. Adults are $75 per guest, children ages 6-12 years old are $25 per guest, and children 5 years and under are free.

Island Grand Beach Resort: Christmas day dinner specials are available at both the Palm Court Italian Grill from 1 to 9 p.m. and RumFish Grill from 2 to 10 p.m. Reservations are highly suggested and can be made online.

The Karol Hotel: Dig into a three-course feast featuring dishes like 14-ounce dry-aged NY strip, crab raviolo carbonara and Christmas trifle. The meal costs $75 for adults and $40 for children under 12.

Kona Grill: Christmas at Kona Grill features the restaurant's macadamia nut turkey, along with prime rib and ham specials. An à la carte menu and kids meals are also available.

The Rusty Pelican: This Christmas experience offers two options: a three-course brunch or an a la carte dinner. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $79 for adults and $35 for children. Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m.

Terra Gaucha: Get the full Rodizio experience with this Brazilian steakhouse's full menu. The meal is $52.95 for adults, half price for children and free for children 5 and under.

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach: This elevated Christmas buffet features spectacular Gulf views and a selection of holiday staples. The meal will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $57 per person.

