New Saigon Summer Night Market becomes hub for Asian cuisine in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — If you're looking to expand your taste buds this summer, we've got a whole market full of new cuisines that will transport you right to the streets of Vietnam.

Saigon Summer Night Market offers a variety of Asian street food every weekend throughout the summer in Clearwater.

Each week, creator Lew Nguyen brings different vendors from throughout the Tampa Bay area together for one common goal: sharing Asian culture and cuisine with the community.

"It's not just Vietnamese. There is Filipino, Laos, Thai, Japanese, Korean," Nguyen said. "We're trying to get a mixture of everything in here every week so everybody can enjoy this surprise."

Those who go to the market can expect to see everything from pho and boba tea to chicken feet and giant river prawns.

"Oh, I mean, it can be a culture shock to a lot of people, but I mean, I have confidence that they will love it. Over time, they have to try something out to open up their mind and their flavor a little bit," Nguyen added.

Located near Little Saigon Plaza on U.S. 19, it's open every Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. and every Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

"I feel great that other nationalities can actually try our food and expose our culture more. You know, I love it," Nguyen said. "I didn't expect that outcome. I'm very grateful with all the support around here. It makes me feel great, honestly. You know, I sleep smiling at night. Anybody can come. Everyone is welcome."