Sam's Club announces free samples are back at stores

The program was suspended in March 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — More than a year after Sam's Club stores across the country suspended their popular free samples program, members will be able to nosh once again.

In a release Tuesday, the store chain said its Taste & Tips free sampling program will officially relaunch this week.

As the program gets underway again, free samples will only be given out on weekends in limited quantities. And, new safety measures will be used, such as sealed samples, according to the chain.

"Over the past year, our members' shopping behaviors have evolved. Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs -- they want to have an experience," said Megan Crozier, chief merchandising officer, in a statement. "In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we've planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs."

The store chain says it is testing new ways for members to sample items, including "roaming events" that bring samples to members as they check out, samples at the service desk, or getting samples using its curbside pickup.

Sam's Club says it will launch its first-ever Member's Mark Summer Eats Food Truck, which will tour central U.S. states throughout the summer months. The food truck will take sampling out of the store and into the parking lot, according to a release. Unfortunately, it appears the food truck will not be making its way to the Sunshine State for now.

Recently, Costco announced it would also resume giving out free samples this month at its stores.