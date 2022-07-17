Lawsuit claims Skittles are made with 'known toxin' that is unsafe to eat

The candy-maker Mars responded that they don't comment on pending litigation. They say their use of titanium dioxide, complies with the FDA.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new lawsuit claims that Skittles are unsafe to eat.

The lawsuit, which has been filed against candy-maker Mars out of California, alleges Skittles are made with a known toxin, titanium dioxide.

In 2016, Mars said it was planning on getting rid of the chemical compound from its products, but the lawsuit claims Mars is still using it in products, including Skittles.

A Mars spokesperson in a statement said, "While we do not comment on pending litigation, our use of titanium dioxide complies with FDA regulations."

According to the FDA, "The color additive titanium dioxide may be safely used for coloring foods," as long a few restrictions are met, including that the quantity doesn't exceed 1 percent of the food's weight.