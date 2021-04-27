Chick-fil-A testing new spicy chicken strips on Tampa menus

To make room for the new menu item, some others had to go.

TAMPA, Fla. — Chick-fil-A lovers in Tampa who are looking to add a little heat to their order are in for a treat.

The popular chicken chain named Tampa as one of the areas testing out the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips and eventually the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit on its menu.

The new items made their menu debut on April 26.

To make room for the new chicken strips and sandwich, some other menu items had to go. That includes: Original Chick-n-Strips, Grilled Cool Wrap, and the side salad.

According to Chick-fil-A's restaurant, the first "Chick-fil-A" was actually a diner called Dwarf Grill opened in an Atlanta suburb by Truett Cathy. In 1964, the recipe for the "Original Chicken Sandwich" was discovered.

Chick-fil-A also has a list of test items that didn't make the cut. That includes things like biscuit cinnamon rolls, cranberry orange bagels, and more.

You can find a list of all the Chick-fil-A stores in Florida here.