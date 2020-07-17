St. Pete releases cookbook to help raise money for local businesses

Cooking at home just got a whole lot better.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pandemic has a lot more people cooking at home and it just got a lot easier to try and make your favorite St. Pete treat.

St. Pete now has a cookbook filled with recipes from restaurants across the city. It features places like Red Mesa Restaurant and celebrity chefs like Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ.

The cookbook even includes healthy twists on a bunch of local favorites.

Plus, proceeds from cookbooks bought online go to the City of St. Petersburg’s Fighting Chance Fund, which provides grants to locally-owned and independently-operated small businesses and their employees that have been impacted by the coronavirus. Cookbooks bought at participating businesses will have proceeds from the purchase go directly to that local business.

The cookbook costs $20 when you buy it online, plus shipping and handling.

More information on the cookbooks can be found here.

