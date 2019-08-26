ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A popular St. Pete restaurant shut its doors this week.
The Getaway Maximo posted a message to its Facebook page thanking customers for their support.
The post pushed people to head to their Gandy Boulevard location for food and a great view.
The restaurant opened in June 2018 at its Maximo Marina location.
There was no reason given for the shutdown. The comment section on the restaurant's Facebook post was filled with shock.
What other people are reading right now:
- Drunk boater accused of crashing into another boat, causing it to sink
- 'We saw justice': McGlockton family reacts to guilty verdict in Drejka trial
- Track Tropical Storm Dorian: Spaghetti models, cone of uncertainty and more
- Golfer has to watch out for this gator on a Florida course
- Escaped inmate found by Escambia County deputies
- Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.