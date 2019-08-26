ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A popular St. Pete restaurant shut its doors this week.

The Getaway Maximo posted a message to its Facebook page thanking customers for their support.

The post pushed people to head to their Gandy Boulevard location for food and a great view.

The restaurant opened in June 2018 at its Maximo Marina location.

There was no reason given for the shutdown. The comment section on the restaurant's Facebook post was filled with shock.

The Getaway Maximo We will no longer be operating out of this location. Please visit us at our Gandy Blvd location for wonderful waterfront views, boat docks and delicious menu offerings. Thank you for your support.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.