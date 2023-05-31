These Tampa Bay area restaurants made Yelp's Top 100 Burgers in the US

One restaurant might surprise you as it's a vegan friendly eatery.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's no secret the Tampa Bay area has some of the best restaurants in the country — just ask the many Yelp lists.

To add to the many great eats around the Bay, three burger restaurants made Yelp's Top 100 Burgers in America. And we're going to list them so you don't have to go searching.

Coming in at No. 53 is Love Central Food in St. Pete — the 100 percent vegan and gluten-free cafe. The eatery has an assortment of vegan-style burgers made with beets and black beans or the "Love burger" patties in addition to other wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups and sweets.

Location: 2057 Central Ave. St. Petersburg, Florida

SOB Burgers in Bradenton dropped in at No. 66 on this list. Some of their most popular dishes include the Holy Grail Burger, the Shroom Burger and Outlaw Burger, according to Yelp. For the simpler burger eaters, there's even "The Lame Burger" made with just the basics.

Location: 5866 14th St. W., Bradenton, Florida

And just making the cut, Engine No 9 in St. Pete dropped in at No. 99 on the list. According to the menu, the burgers are made with 8 oz. Prime Black Angus beef and also offer a Beyond Burger option. Burgers on the menu that caught our eye include the bacon cheeseburger, XXX burger and Alice in Pain.

Location: 56 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg, Florida