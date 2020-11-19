It's an odd standout in the south, where most states prefer mac and cheese.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Like most everyone else in 2020, Thanksgiving celebrations will look a little different this year because of the pandemic. We've got some tips to celebrate safely, including an epidemiologist's take on planning a holiday get together.

If you're scaling down your main meal, don't forget the sides! Career resource group Zippia analyzed Google searches to figure out each state's favorite Thanksgiving side dish. In Florida -- that's sweet potato casserole!

It's an odd standout in the south, where most states prefer mac and cheese. Only three states prefer a healthier, veggie-centered option over cheesy, carb-laden sides. The Google Trends analysis also revealed a heated debate over the name of what goes inside the turkey -- dressing or stuffing. You can see the full list for the country by clicking here.

If you do plan to travel this Thanksgiving, you should already be quarantining. Or if you'd like, you can tune in for a virtual celebration via Zoom. The company is lifting it's 40-minute free call limit for the holiday.

Another holiday option? Take a Thanksgiving road trip! AAA says you likely won't have a lot of company.

It'll be a different story if you choose to shop through unless you're hunting for deals online. Many major retailers have already announced they're keeping stores closed on Thanksgiving then opening for Black Friday.

