Tampa Bay Burger Week is here

TAMPA, Fla — Beef, it's what's for dinner! Especially during the ten days of Tampa Bay Burger Week.
From Nov. 5 through Nov. 15, Creative Loafing is teaming up with restaurants in the area and the Florida Beef Council to have takeout and dine-in burger specials for $10 and under.
Plus, a portion of the money made during burger week will go to Feeding Tampa Bay.
You can find a list of specials and locations here.
The Florida Beef Council says there are more than 886,000 head of cattle and 15,000 beef producers throughout Florida. That makes it the 13th overall cattle producer in the U.S.
