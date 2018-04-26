Thursday marks National Pretzel Day!

There are several places in Tampa Bay giving away free pretzels to mark the day.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels will give away a free pretzel to anyone who donates at least $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Penguin Pretzel in New Port Richey will give away free pretzels.

Philly Pretzel Factory will give customers one free pretzel.

Free pretzels! Get twisted freebies Thursday for National Pretzel Day

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP