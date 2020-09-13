How to be the 'Distant Thunder' at home for Lightning Game 4 of the conference finals

It's not the same as being inside the arena, but we've got some ideas to make the most of being "Distant Thunder."

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the New York Islanders in Edmonton for Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday afternoon.

The Lightning leads 2-1. Sunday is a Tampa sports fan's dream, with the Rays, Bucs and Lightning all playing on the same day, so you may be looking for some party ideas to turn your home into sports central.

If you want to stream some of the games but you've cut the cord, you can sign up for free trials of different streaming platforms with live TV. Sling, Fubo and Hulu Live all have free trial options.

Of course, there's nothing like party snacks while you're enjoying the game! We put together a twist on a Tampa classic, a hockey-themed dessert and a fun, adults-only cocktail to make for your viewing party.

Tampa Chicken Cuban Bombers

Ingredients

Refrigerated crescent dough sheets (2 cans) or flattened biscuit rounds (16 pieces)

Pulled rotisserie chicken, 1 whole chicken (bones and skin removed)

Deli sliced ham, 4 slices (cut into fourths)

Sliced swiss cheese, 4 slices (cut into fourths)

2 tbs yellow mustard

16 pickle slices

1. If you're using crescent dough sheets, slice one rectangular sheet into 8 pieces. Repeat with the second sheet. If using biscuits, flatten each round into a circle 1/4 of an inch thick.

2. Layer a slice of swiss cheese, ham, mustard, pickle and about 2 tablespoons of pulled chicken inside a dough square.

3. Fold the dough pocket closed and then turn over.

4. Bake on a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

Cookies and cream hockey puck dessert dip

Ingredients

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons of butter, softened,

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

7 Oreo cookies, cream and cookies separated

5 chopped or crushed oreo cookies

Pretzel sticks, sliced apples or graham crackers for serving

1. In a large mixing bowl, cream together cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, 7 oreo cream centers and 5 chopped oreo cookies

2. Line a circle dish with plastic wrap. Pour the cream cheese mixture into the lined dish. Cover and chill in the fridge for at least one hour.

3. In a blender or food processor, pulse oreo cookies (without cream center) until powdered

4. Pull chilled cream cheese hockey puck from fridge. Unwrap and cover with powdered oreo crumbs

5. Transfer to serving tray and serve with pretzels, fruit or graham crackers

Lightning Bolt Lemonade

Ingredients

4 ounces lemonade

2 ounces vodka or white rum

1 ounce blue curacao

ice

sliced lemons

1. Put ice into a glass

2. Pour lemonade into glass, followed by vodka or rum and blue curacao

3. Garnish with slice lemons and enjoy!

