2 Tampa Bay-area restaurants named 'Best of the Best' by Tripadvisor

TAMPA, Fla. — Tripadvisor announced Wednesday its selection for the "Best of the Best Restaurants" as part of the company's "Travelers' Choice Award for 2023" list — and two Tampa Bay-are eateries made the cut.

These lists were made based on the quality and quantity of reviews from travelers left on Tripadvisor from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

Out of seven subcategories that make up the 2023 awards, local restaurants found their ranking in the Everyday Eats and Hidden Gems.

Everyday Eats 🍽️

For anyone looking for a laid-back place to sit down and eat that "goes above and beyond, without breaking the bank" – Tripadvisor recommends the No. 1 place for people to go is Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille, located on St. Pete Pier.

With three other locations across the Sunshine State, this seafood restaurant is a place to cook off and enjoy a signature island mojito or watch sports with friends and family.

The other nine restaurants that made the list following right behind the St. Pete spot include:

Hidden Gems 💎

As part of the list of "restaurants that earn their under-the-radar status" – almost like an "if you know, you know" situation, an eatery in Tampa ranked No. 5.

Happy Fish Peruvian Fusion Restaurant, located off of North Armenia Avenue, is a place to go enjoy lomo saltado and other traditional dishes along with sangria and beer.

The Peruvian spot also has live music and a menu full of desserts to choose from.

Other restaurants that ranked in the top four include two Tennessee spots and two other Florida eateries, including:

"Restaurants provide a great way for travelers to get immersed in a destination's history and culture," Tripadvisor Head of Editorial Sarah Firshein said in a statement. "This year's Travelers' Choice Restaurant winners—whose diversity and geographic reach reflect the fact that the last remaining pandemic-era travel restrictions have lifted—are especially exciting.