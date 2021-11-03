Here's how Tampa Bay schools are feeding students through spring break

It is important to read your student's school district's information carefully as each response varies.

Kids who rely on getting meals at school won't have to worry for the week of spring break.

Several school districts in the Tampa Bay area are providing meals during the time off. It is important to read your student's school district's information carefully as each response varies.

Here is what your school district is doing to make sure students don't go hungry:

10 Tampa Bay has not heard back from every school district in the greater Tampa Bay area. This story will be updated as we get their response.

Hillsborough County

The school district will be handing out meals to students and families ahead of spring break. From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, meal boxes will be available at the SILO Event Center in Tampa. There are also 32 other sites that will have meal boxes available from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Each box will have enough food for one child to have breakfast and lunch for six days.

The school district asks that parents display the child's student I.D. or date of birth in the windshield of their car when they go to pick up meals.

More information can be found on the school district's website.

Manatee County

The Manatee County School District's Food and Nutrition Services Department is giving out free meals to kids and teens age 18 and under from March 15 through March 19.

Kids can stop by 11 different locations next week for free lunch and a snack. Three mobile feeding buses will also be making the rounds.

The program is designed to ensure kids are fed when they can't get meals at school. And, it's not based on income status, so any student age 18 and under in Manatee County can stop by.

You can read the full menus here.

Bus #1

Bradenton Village Apartments (11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m)

Turner Chapel (12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.)

Palmetto Youth Center (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Bus #2

Southeast High School (11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Manatee Mobile Home Park (12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.)

Freedom Elementary School/Haile Middle School (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Bus #3

Lee Middle School (11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Daughtrey Elementary School (12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.)

Ballard Elementary School (1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Drive-up/walk-up locations

Buffalo Creek Middle School (11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

King Middle School (11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Sarasota County

Students will be able to pick up meals for spring break at six different locations on March 12 from 4-6 p.m. But parents needed to meet a March 10 registration deadline to be eligible.

Any child is eligible to receive the free meals for the break as long as they have their ID when they arrive at the drive-thru meal pick-up sites. The school district says a student ID, state ID, copy of report card or a copy of the child's birth certificate will suffice.

You can find each drive-thru site location here.

Polk County

Bulk spring break curbside meal pickup for students and families in need will take place across 14 of the county's high school campuses.

Those who registered ahead of time will be able to receive the bulk meals on Wednesday, March 17 from 4-6 p.m. The distribution is open to all children 18 and under.

Children do not have to be present to have their meals picked up as long as a valid form of ID is brought by the parent or guardian present.

You can learn more about the process here.

Pinellas County

The school district's Food and Nutrition Department will be handing out meals on March 18 between 9 and 10 a.m.

Distribution will occur at 12 separate locations in the county. You can find a list of schools here.