Tampa among best cities to get a cup of coffee, study finds

TAMPA, Fla. — If you need an excuse to make a (socially-distant) coffee run, how about this: Tampa ranks No. 5 in the country for coffee lovers.

To find which cities were most "coffee lover-friendly," WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across the country using 12 different indicators. The website said its data sets ranged from coffee shops, houses and cafes per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.

It's no surprise that coming in number No. 1 in the country is Seattle, Wash. Rounding out the top five are San Francisco, Calif. at No. 2, Portland, Ore. at No. 3, Miami, Fla. at No. 4 and Tampa, Fla. at No. 5.

There are even a few more cities in Florida that cracked the top 100 list. Orlando made top 15 at No. 12, while St. Petersburg and Hialeah both made the top 50 at No. 42 and No. 44, respectively. Finally, Jacksonville rounded out the state's cities at No. 65.

Also good news for Florida coffee-lovers, you're spending less for your coffee. If you love cappuccinos, Hialeah and St. Petersburg have the lowest average cost at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively. Hialeah ties with Miami for top honors for the lowest average price per pack of coffee.

And Florida also takes highest and lowest honors in the percentage of adult coffee drinkers: Hialeah at No. 1 and St. Petersburg all the way at No.100.

If you're a connoisseur of coffee in Tampa, it's probably no surprise that the city comes in at No. 4 for most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita.

Also, in honor of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29, WalletHub compiled a list of top coffee retailers offering special savings for the "holiday." Because perhaps the only thing better than good coffee is when it's free.

