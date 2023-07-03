Tampa-area couple to compete in 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Port Richey's Miki Sudo placed first in the female competition in 2022 and is the No. 1 ranked female eater in the world.

CONEY ISLAND, N.Y. — One local couple is once again preparing to represent the Tampa Bay area at one of our nation's most prestigious Independence Day traditions — the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Port Richey couple Miki Sudo and Nick Wehry are the highest-ranked couple in history by Major League Eating, the official league that oversees professional eating contests worldwide.

With 40 hot dogs, Miki Sudo took first place in the competition last year along with 15-time winner Joey Chestnut. Sudo herself is a 7-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Women’s Champion.

She's also the No. 1 ranked female eater in the world and the third overall, holding the women's record of 48.5 Nathan's hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

Sudo's other current world records include:

16.5 pints of vanilla ice cream in six minutes, set July 13, 2017

8.5 pounds of kimchi in six minutes, set Aug. 11, 2013

14 pounds of wild rice hotdish in eight minutes, set June 22, 2019

21 5.6-ounce corn dogs in eight minutes, set Oct. 1, 2022

"We imagine—nay, know—that this list will grow with the passing of time. For she is, simply, the reigning queen of competitive eating. Bow to her greatness or face her wrath," her biography reads.

Sudo's fiancé Nick Wehry has quite the impressive eating record himself. He's competed in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest five times, most recently placing fourth with 40 hot dogs.

Wehry is currently the No. 4 ranked eater in the world.

And, as you can imagine, Sudo and Wehry's love story is a unique one.

According to their website, TheHungryCouple.com, the two first crossed paths hours before the 2018 hot dog eating contest and began dating the next year.

After setting a world record in 2021 by eating 50 hard-boiled eggs in three minutes and four seconds, Wehry got down on one knee and asked Sudo to be his wife.

The two are now proud parents to their son Max as they continue eating around the world.

"This act of eating and love proves what we have always known at Major League Eating—the competitive eating is the sport of romance," Wehry's biography reads.