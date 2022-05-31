Where can kids get free meals this summer around Tampa Bay?

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of where kids and teens can eat while school is out.

TAMPA, Fla. — Summer is a time for sleeping in, hitting the beach and enjoying a much-needed break from school. But for some, it also means not knowing where your next meal is coming from.

Food insecurity increases during the summer months when kids can't rely on the meals they receive at school.

During the 2021-2022 school year, a federal waiver allowed schools to provide grab-and-go meals to students for free. This is set to end on June 30, but that doesn't mean free food won't be available during the summer — it will just work a little differently.

Here's how each Tampa Bay area county will provide meals to kids this summer:

Hillsborough County

On-site breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to kids and teens 18 and under at schools throughout Hillsborough County. You can find the school closest to you and see which hours of the day it's serving food here. No application is necessary.

IDEA Public Schools is also serving up breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday from May 31-July 22 at its two Tampa campuses.

On-site breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to kids and teens 18 and under at schools throughout Pinellas County. You can find the school closest to you and see which hours of the day it's serving food here. No application is necessary.

Pasco County is running its Summer Feeding program from June 6-July 28. Breakfast and lunch will be available to kids and teens 18 and under Monday-Thursday at elementary and middle schools throughout the county.

School buses will also be bringing lunch to community centers in Dade City and Zephyrhills. All meals provided by the school district must be eaten on site.

On-site breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to kids and teens 18 and under starting June 6 at schools throughout Polk County. You can find the school closest to you and see which hours of the day it's serving food here. No application is necessary.

Manatee County is providing free meals to kids and teens 18 and under starting May 31 through the Summer BreakSpot program. The service is not based on income status. Just know, meals must be eaten on-site, not taken to go.

In addition to meal deliveries at summer camps, community centers and churches, three mobile feeding buses and two mobile “Caboose” food vehicles will be bringing meals to kids in Bradenton, Palmetto and Parrish. The buses have air-conditioned indoor seating.

Sarasota County

On-site breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to kids and teens 18 and under at schools throughout Sarasota County. You can find the school closest to you and see which hours of the day it's serving food here. No application is necessary.

Summer Breakspot is Florida's federally-funded summer food service program providing on-site breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to kids and teens 18 and under.

You can find a meal site near you by: