Tasting Tampa Bay: Girl and A Grill

A unique breakfast spot in Tampa where you will be made to feel like royalty!

TAMPA, Fla. — All this week on Brightside, we are showing you some of the best bites in the area. It's "Tasting Tampa Bay." Today, let's go to breakfast at a unique Tampa hot spot.

Who doesn't love a good, hearty, happy breakfast? That's what you're going to find here at Girl and a Grill. April Page is the owner.

"We take pride in every plate in every person. But more than that, it's the energy that we give and receive. It's a place where you can come and feel loved as soon as you walk through the door. You know we embrace you with 'good morning!' You know maybe you had a bad morning, maybe you had a bad week. I don't know, but I'm here to make sure your day goes a little bit better," Page said.

Wondering what regulars are ordering?

"The favorite I probably would have to say — there's two. 'The 5 Dollar Holla' because they love the way I scream that... and actually there's three. 'The G.A.G.' (2 eggs, 2 pancakes, sausage and bacon and grits) or 'The Steak and Onion Bagel'. That thing is legit!" Page said.

"Our grits are very creamy and they're not gritty and they're just a different spin on grits," Page added.

"One more thing about Girl and a Grill. When you walk through those doors, we're going to treat you like the royalty you already know you are. So come down here my king and queen and join us and get that breakfast," she said.