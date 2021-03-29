Tampa International Airport launches food delivery service

Now travelers heading through Tampa International Airport can get grub from anywhere in the airport without ever leaving their gate.

TAMPA, Fla. — The days of having to wait in line or even walk to a different terminal at Tampa International Airport to grab your favorite food are over.

Now, travelers and the people who work at the airport can have it delivered to them through a new online service called TPA to Go. It can also be used to order ahead for pickup.

TPA to Go comes as more and more travelers look for convenient airport experiences with minimal touchpoints.

“In today’s travel climate, contactless ordering is tremendously important,” said Laurie Noyes, TPA's VP of Concessions and Commercial Parking. “Our goal is to instill confidence in the airport experience and provide tools for our passengers to access food and beverage however they are most comfortable. We believe this new service will provide our guests a first-class contactless experience throughout the airport.”

While the pickup option is free, deliveries will cost you a fee of $4.99.

Orders can be placed through the Grab app or online.